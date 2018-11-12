15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concerns raised over illegal dumping along Gort river walk

By GBFM News
November 12, 2018

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over high levels of illegal dumping along a developing tourist amenity in Gort.

Volunteers were out in force over the weekend, charting a path for the ‘Gort River Walk’ – a nature trail winding along the river through the town and its surrounds.

However, they encountered significant levels of illegal dumping at several points along the proposed route.

Campaigners say at this point, the ‘Gort River Walk’ is 90 percent complete – but there are outstanding issues regarding access from the town.

Entry points to the proposed walkway are blocked by stretches of rubble and natural obstacles such as briar patches.

