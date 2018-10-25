15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Concerns over impending closure of Youth Advocate Programmes in Galway and Roscommon.

By GBFM News
October 25, 2018

Time posted: 10:35 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised in relation to impending closure of Youth Advocate Programmes in Galway and Roscommon.

According to Roscommon-Galway Deputy Eugene Murphy Tusla is to terminate its Service Level Agreement with YAP Ireland from December 2018.

The decision was taken following an internal review carried out by the Galway Area Management Team.

Deputy Murphy has tabled Parliamentary Questions with the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone in a bid to have this decision reserved and highlight the work carried out by YAP Ireland.

Tune in at 11 to hear Deputy Murphy talk about the importance of YAP services and the impact a closure would have on youths…

