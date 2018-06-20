Concerns over criteria for flooded homes relocation scheme in County Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW’s voluntary home relocation scheme is being criticised by county councillors for excluding homeowners who managed to protect their properties through sandbagging.

The matter was discussed as officials presented an update on CFRAM which has approved three flood projects for Galway in Ballinasloe, Clifden and Portumna.

Under CFRAM criteria, the home relocation scheme is open to homeowners who had flood water enter and damage their property during the major flooding episode in 2015.

Oranmore/Athenry District Cathaoirleach Malachy Noone said homeowners had learned from the 2009 floods and taken action to protect their homes in 2015.

Councillor Peter Feeney said the unfortunate people who took action in 2015 are still at the same risk of flooding today under the current system.

Council officials advised there is an independent property protection scheme which may assist these households in future.

The meeting heard this is going through a pilot phase at present with a view being rolled-out in 2019.

Cathaoirleach Malachy Noone said lessons were learned following flooding in 2009 and those who protected their homes should have supports open to them.