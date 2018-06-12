Concerns over anti-social behaviour in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of Galway city council have voiced concerns about anti-social behaviour in Knocknacarra.

It follows reports that teenagers have been climbing on the roof of the community centre and at the local playground in Cappagh Park.

There are also fears that a recent gorse fire at St. John the Apostle National School was started intentionally.

Councillor Niall McNelis claims anti-social behaviour is leading to a destruction of community property.

