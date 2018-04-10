Concerns that Galway 2020 costs impacting on county amenities for children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that the cost of the Galway 2020 project is hindering the County Council’s ability to deliver amenities for children and families.

It comes as funding of 15 million euro has been confirmed as part of a new culture, heritage and Irish language fund from the government.

Councillor Martina Kinane says under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, every child has the right to play in his or her own community.

However, she says some parts of the county, including Clarinbridge and Claregalway, remain without a playground despite growing populations.

