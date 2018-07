Galway Bay fm newsroom:

County officials are being urged to investigate water safety at Annaghdown Pier.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Mary Hoade says lifebuoys in the amenity area need to be examined and a lifeguard put in place.

She says the popular bathing area attracts large groups of people in dry spells and should be included in future allocations for lifeguard cover.

Tune into the news at 11 for more on this…