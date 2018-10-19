15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Concern over lack of progress over safety measures at Oughterard bridge

By GBFM News
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 6:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being expressed over a lack of progress in introducing safety measures at the bridge in Oughterard.

The matter arose at this weeks meeting of the Connemara Municipal District – where an update was requested on plans for a new roadbridge.

Councillors were advised that a report has recently been completed on the Pearl Mussel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland will assess the next step.

However, Councillor Niamh Byrne asked for a briefing on the outcome of a recent health and safety audit – only to be told it was not available.

Councillor Byrne says pedestrians are facing serious safety hazards and measures are needed sooner rather than later.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway on list of detections for National Slow Down Day
Claregalway Welcomes Home Emma Slevin From Youth Olympics
October 19, 2018
Galway on list of detections for National Slow Down Day
October 19, 2018
City Council assesses seven tenders for phase two of Ballyburke social housing
October 19, 2018
Two Galway Gardai commended for bravery at state ceremony

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 19, 2018
Claregalway Hotel Club Championship Preview
October 19, 2018
Claregalway Welcomes Home Emma Slevin From Youth Olympics
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK