Concern over job risks at Celestica Galway following termination of key contract

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Staff at city firm Celestica Galway are concerned that a number of jobs may be at risk.

It follows the termination of a key manufacturing contract at its site at Parkmore West Business Park.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Celestica confirmed it will no longer be providing manufacturing services for Dell-EMC from its Galway base.

It adds Dell-EMC remains a valuable customer in other parts of the firm’s global network.

Celestica says the scope and timing of any impacts from the announcement have yet to be determined.

The organisation, which is headquartered in Toronto, is currently undergoing a business review to align its investments with strategic and financial priorities.

The statement concludes this decision aligns with its work to realign the business.