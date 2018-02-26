Concern over no show by members at County Joint Policing Committee meetings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four members of the County Joint Policing Committee failed to attend any of the body’s meetings last year.

The attendance record has been revealed in the JPC’s annual report for 2017, which has been presented to a meeting of the County Council at County Hall today.

There are five Galway Oireachtas members on the 34 person committee – TDs Noel Grealish, Anne Rabbitte and Catherine Connolly, Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, and outgoing Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

However, Minister Cannon did not attend any JPC meeting during 2017.

Three out of seven of the community/voluntary representatives also failed to attend any meetings last year.

None of the Oireachtas members attended the committees annual public meeting, while Deputy Rabbitte was the only Oireachtas representative to attend the JPC’s AGM.