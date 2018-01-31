15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Concern about housing demand on Galway islands

By GBFM News
January 31, 2018

Time posted: 2:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government needs to make provision for housing on the islands according to a Connemara district councillor.

Councillor Tom Healy says he can’t find any information about how island communities will be sustained in the government’s current plan.

The Sinn Féin councillor says the cost of housing on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin is too high for local people to afford.

He claims many tenants are also evicted from properties during the summer due to AirBnb and holiday home demand.

Councillor Healy wants the Housing Minister to urgently consider the unique situation on Galway’s islands and propose a unique policy for the islands:

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Draws Announced
January 31, 2018
Plans for new residential development at Taylors Hill
January 31, 2018
Approval for new technology building at Ballinasloe IDA park
January 31, 2018
County council told it can’t split from city on bus lane scheme

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 31, 2018
TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Draws Announced
January 31, 2018
Connacht Cup 4th Round Draw
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK