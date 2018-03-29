15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concern that domestic violence may increase due to Galway housing crisis

By GBFM News
March 29, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is concern that Galway’s housing crisis is deterring women from reporting incidents of domestic abuse.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week. (26/3)

A garda report for January and February this year, shows there has been an 80 per cent increase in incidents of breaches of barring or safety orders.

Gardaí reported 38 incidents where no offence was disclosed after an incident where gardaí were called.

Member of the city JPC, Joe Loughnane told the meeting that he’s concerned that there is a large increase in the number of people who can’t get away from an abusive partner because they can’t find anywhere else to go.

Superintendent Marie Skehill of Galway garda division said they have a follow-up system where they revisit the person who made the complaint in a discreet way to see if they want help or to pursue charges.

It comes as recently COPE Domestic Violence Refuge in the city said it is finding it difficult to house women and children in its own refuge due to capacity and therefore helps women find accommodation with other services.

