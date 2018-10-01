15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concern as new car registrations record 3 percent drop in Galway

By GBFM News
October 1, 2018

Time posted: 6:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are concerns that the negative impact of Brexit is continuing to drive down new car registrations across Galway and nationwide.

Figures compiled by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal a three percent decrease in the number of new car registrations in Galway.

Nationally, registrations were down almost 18 percent when compared to September 2017.

SIMI Director General Alan Nolan says the volume of used imports is increasing on foot of a low sterling exchange.

He says the forecast for next year is a concern.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
