The Keith Finnegan Show

Concern about potential delay for new sex crime unit in city

By GBFM News
November 12, 2018

Time posted: 9:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is concern that a planned Protective Services Unit for the Western region, based in Renmore, may be delayed.

Last month, it was announced that funding has been provided for the specialist unit at the new garda headquarters in Renmore.

However, it’s understood rank and file gardaí are not able to avail of the necessary training due to budget restrictions.

Six specialist units were planned to be set up across the country, including Galway city, by the end of the year.

Specialist gardaí work in these units which deal with all kinds of sex crimes, domestic abuse and child welfare.

They are a one-stop-shop for services needed for victims, so they won’t have to repeat their statement to several different agencies at different times.

According to today’s Irish Times, gardaí are concerned about a delay in setting up the units, because rank and file members can’t avail of the necessary training.

