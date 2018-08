Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is concern that many rural parts of the county are being inundated with large areas of forestry.

Galway-Roscommon TD, Eugene Murphy says an excessive amount of forestry poses a major threat to rural life and agriculture and zones should be set up around residences.

Figures obtained by the Fianna Fáil T.D show that almost 230 afforestation licences were granted in Galway between 2016 and June of this year.

