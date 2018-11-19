Win with Galway Autism Partnership on The A List with Alan Murphy

Join Galway Autism Partnership for a mad-cap evening of entertainment for a great local cause: LipSync Battle at the Clayton Hotel this Saturday. If you want to head along to this incredible event than listen to The A List with Alan Murphy as he has tickets for the event to give away each day!

GAP was formed in 2011 by a group of proactive parents and adults on the autism spectrum to help each other with information and general support. Our membership consists of parents, people on the autism spectrum, family members, teachers, volunteers and those working with people who are living with ASD and other additional needs e.g. Intellectual Disability.

One of the objectives of GAP is to provide information for families and individuals living with ASD. This ranges from general ASD information and interventions to building an extensive local knowledge which is beneficial to our members. This includes road mapping the “post-diagnostic” route, services available for those living with ASD and activities such as sports, recreation, etc. which may add quality to our members lives and their families.

For more information on Galway Autism Partnership click HERE