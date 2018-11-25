Win Book hampers with Clo Iar Connacht on The A List with Alan Murphy
Written by Sinead Kennedy on 25 November 2018
There is nothing like opening a new book and starting a new adventure! On the A List with Alan Murphy this week we have a fantastic daily book hamper to giveaway. Our fab hampers are all thanks to Cló Iar Connacht who are celebrating the pre Christmas Sale at their store in An Ceardlann in Spiddal.
The Cló Iar-Chonnacht Christmas sale, online at www.cic.ie and in their shop in Spiddal Craft Village, will run from December 1st to December 21st. They have a great selection of children’s books in Irish, traditional music CDs and books for all ages.
Our daily hamper valued at €80 includes a mix of books for children and adults and two CDs.
Three books in the Dirty Bertie / Bertie Brocach series for children
Meet Dirty Bertie – a boy with nose-pickingly disgusting habits! He’s full to bursting with madcap plans and crazy ideas. Now available in Irish for the first time, as ‘Bertie Brocach’ published by Cló Iar-Chonnacht and translated by Marion Ní Shúilleabháin.
Máirtín Ó Direáin: Selected Poems
Marking the 30th anniversary since the death of Aran islands’ poet, Máirtín Ó Direáin, this beautifully presented collection of poems in Irish with English translations, is the first time that the poet’s work has been widely available in English for over 40 years.
SÁRÚ
An exciting mystery novel by award-winning author Anna Heussaff. This fast-paced book for young readers features three energetic heroes and deals with themes of climate change and cyber awareness.
An Tower
Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha and Tommy Mellett have been playing music together for years but this collection on accordion and flute is their first album. It’s a wonderful collection of tunes.
Amhráin na Nollag
This wonderful collection of classic Christmas songs in Irish as sung by Róisín Elsafty with music by Ronan Browne, is sure to be a family favourite for years to come.
For more information, visit www.cic.ie or visit the Cló Iar-Chonnacht Facebook page at Facebook.com/CloIarChonnacht