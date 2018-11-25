Win Book hampers with Clo Iar Connacht on The A List with Alan Murphy

There is nothing like opening a new book and starting a new adventure! On the A List with Alan Murphy this week we have a fantastic daily book hamper to giveaway. Our fab hampers are all thanks to Cló Iar Connacht who are celebrating the pre Christmas Sale at their store in An Ceardlann in Spiddal.

Our daily hamper valued at €80 includes a mix of books for children and adults and two CDs.

Three books in the Dirty Bertie / Bertie Brocach series for children

Meet Dirty Bertie – a boy with nose-pickingly disgusting habits! He’s full to bursting with madcap plans and crazy ideas. Now available in Irish for the first time, as ‘Bertie Brocach’ published by Cló Iar-Chonnacht and translated by Marion Ní Shúilleabháin.

Máirtín Ó Direáin: Selected Poems

Marking the 30th anniversary since the death of Aran islands’ poet, Máirtín Ó Direáin, this beautifully presented collection of poems in Irish with English translations, is the first time that the poet’s work has been widely available in English for over 40 years.

SÁRÚ

An exciting mystery novel by award-winning author Anna Heussaff. This fast-paced book for young readers features three energetic heroes and deals with themes of climate change and cyber awareness.

An Tower

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha and Tommy Mellett have been playing music together for years but this collection on accordion and flute is their first album. It’s a wonderful collection of tunes.

Amhráin na Nollag