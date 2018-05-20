15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

Win a weekend away with Destination Westport on The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
May 20, 2018

Time posted: 11:15 am

This week on the Keith Finnegan Show we have a fab prize to giveaway in association with Destination Westport.

You could win a two nights Bed & Breakfast stay with dinner on  one evening for two adults in one of Westport’s luxury hotels.  You’ll also win one of the following outdoor activities of your choice…Cycle the Greenway, Day pass to Westport House, Round of Golf , or any choice of activity with Westport Adventure Park.   Catch your breath now and tune in to Keith Finnegan from 9am each morning this week

Visit Westport this summer, the Riviera of the Wild Atlantic Way.  Breathe in the sea air, coast along the Greenway to Achill Island, wander the winding streets and soak up the bustling atmosphere of Westport.

Float on clouds at the top of Croagh Patrick, scream your heart out at the Pirate Adventure Park of Westport House or go island hopping among Clew Bays 365 Islands.

Discover Westport this summer, the Riviera of the Wild Atlantic Way. For more information, go to destinationwestport.com

print
Competitions
Win with G Furniture on The Keith Finnegan Show
New grant scheme for Connemara and Aran Islands tourism businesses
May 20, 2018
Win a weekend away at the Salthill Hotel with Ronan Lardner
May 20, 2018
Win with G Furniture on The Keith Finnegan Show
March 7, 2018
Sing it to me Baby!