Win a McGaugh’s Santa Experience on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan Clarke

It’s a not to be missed experience – a visit to the Santa Experience at McGaugh’s Gardening Complex and this week on Ride ‘n’ Smile with Alan Clarke, we are giving you to the chance to win a family ticket (2 adults and 3 children) to the Santa Experience at McGaugh’s! Tune in each morning for your chance to win.

What Happens During Your Visit?

When you arrive at reception Santa’s elves will help you get booked in and organised for your visit to see Santa.

Your chauffeur will then take you on an eventful drive in The Santa Mobile, through the woodland walks and all the way back to meet the Elves once again!

The very popular Mrs Claus will guide you to Santa’s cabin where Santa awaits to patiently listen to every child’s stories and Christmas requests.

Make your way back to the Christmas Wonderland for hot chocolate, tea and coffee.

Post your letter to Santa in his Special North Pole post box and receive a reply.

Please note a max of 8 people per booking, if more please contact McGaughs directly at (091) 755 330 before booking

Book your Santa Experience now on McGaughs.com.

McGaugh’s 4000 square foot Christmas showroom is now open 7 days a week -Monday to Saturday 9-6, Sunday 1-6 . All items carefully selected and handpicked by the team at McGaughs.

Over the years McGaugh’s have become known for the huge effort they put in to their Christmas display each year and are very happy to say that they have once again been transformed into a spectacular Winter Wonderland.

Visit McGaugh’s store and discover their fabulous selection of Christmas Trees, decorations and lights. They have everything you could possibly need to transform your home in to a magical Christmas grotto.

If you are on the look-out for beautiful gifts and decorations this Christmas, McGaugh’s have a fantastic range to choose from. They have something for everyone, from traditional wreaths to the latest in Christmas tree baubles you will find all you need under one roof.

Check out their page HERE