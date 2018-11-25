Competitions
Do you love reading books? This week on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan we have a treat in store for everyone. Kennys Bookshop have given us a wonderful selection of books in a very special Christmas Gift Hamper, worth over €400 to give away this week. Tune in each day from 9am for a chance to win. […]
This week on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan we have teamed up with Big O Taxis Galway’s largest taxi company who is celebrating 50 years of getting Galwegians to their destination. We have a €50 Big O Taxi voucher to giveaway each day and a very festive €300 Smyths Toy voucher to giveaway at the end of […]
It’s a not to be missed experience – a visit to the Santa Experience at McGaugh’s Gardening Complex and this week on Ride ‘n’ Smile with Alan Clarke, we are giving you to the chance to win a family ticket (2 adults and 3 children) to the Santa Experience at McGaugh’s! Tune in each morning […]
Are you available for a little retail therapy this weekend? Feel like getting a festive or special occassion outfit? Join Alan Murphy on The A List for your chance to win a €100 shopping voucher for the Dont Call Me Dear or IVY Boutique Stockroom Clearance Event. Each €100 voucher is valid only for the Stockroom Clearance Event […]
There is nothing like opening a new book and starting a new adventure! On the A List with Alan Murphy this week we have a fantastic daily book hamper to giveaway. Our fab hampers are all thanks to Cló Iar Connacht who are celebrating the pre Christmas Sale at their store in An Ceardlann in […]
We have some great prizes this week to giveaway in association with 56 Central on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan Clarke. Tune in from 6.30am each morning this week. Visiting Galway City this Christmas for shopping? … well be sure and include a trip to Galway’s 56 Central Restaurant on Shop Street -Above OMG @Zhivago […]
So you think all the savings are made on Black Friday! Think again – this week Alan Murphy has a fantastic giveaway all thanks to Peter Murphy Electrical, Westside Shopping Centre, Galway . Alan will be giving one listener a chance to win a SONY BRAVIA SMART 32″ HDR LED TV all thanks to Peter Murphy […]
This week on The Keith Finnegan show, Keith is looking ahead to the festive season and what a way to celebrate it – in style at the g Hotel! Keith has some beautiful prizes to give away, compliments of The g Hotel. Christmas Themed Afternoon Tea for two Dinner for 2 in AA Rosette Restaurant […]
-
Pages
- 1