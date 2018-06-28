15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Company appeals quarter of a million euro planning condition for Headford Road development

June 28, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a new mixed-use development at Headford Road are appealing a condition imposed on the grant of planning permission.

Earlier this year, Cleverson Ltd was granted permission for a new three storey building with retail units and a gym close to the IMC Cinema at Galway Retail Park.

One condition of planning is that a transportation cost of 260 thousand euro be paid to the council in respect of parking.

Cleverson Ltd. is appealing the condition imposed by the city council which requires a payment of 262 thousand euro towards public transportation costs.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, Cleverson Ltd. argues that the new development will utilise the existing car park at Galway Retail Park.

It includes a legal document in its appeal which shows the company has legal access to use the car park at Galway Retail Park.

Cleverson Ltd is therefore urging An Bord Pleanála to remove the condition imposed by the city council requesting a fee for public transportation costs.

A decision is expected from the higher planning authority in October.

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
