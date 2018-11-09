Coláiste Éinde wins Regional Public Speaking Competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Colaiste Einde, Salthill and Davitt College Castlebar are to represent Connaught at the national finals of the BPW Public Speaking Competition in Tullamore next Saturday.

The Business and Professional Women Galway hosted the Regional Public Speaking Competition at the Ardilaun Hotel this week.

Seven schools from Galway and Mayo competed for the title addressing the theme of peace in front of the judging panel of Aoife McNena Intuity Managed IT, Ciara Geraghty Proactive Design and Bernadette Prendergast Galway Bay fm.

Colaiste Einde’s team of Megan Folan, Lucille Destrade and Aisling Walsh took first place, while the Davitt College team comprising Olivia Fahey, Claire McHale and Eliza Powell finished second.

The National Winners in Tullamore will present at the BPW European Conference being held in Galway city this year, and taking place in May.

Pic – Tom Taheny