Colaiste Bhaile Chlair’s Senior Camogie girls are in action in the Post Primary All Ireland Semi Final on Saturday next in St Lomans GAA Club Mullingar as they take on the home side Loreto Mullingar.

This is an historic first All-Ireland Semi-Final for the school in Camogie.

Their manager Lorraine Ryan spoke to John Mulligan about Saturday’s game

Throw in on Saturday is at 12.45