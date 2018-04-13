Colaiste Bhaile Chlair and Glenamaddy CS Prepare For All-Ireland Finals

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair and Glenamaddy CS have great chances of winning All Ireland PPS Senior Football Titles This Weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Colaiste Bhaile Chlair face Scoil Mhuire Trim in the Senior C Final in Kinnegad at 1pm while on Sunday, Glenamaddy CS face Presentation SS Thurles in the B Final in Ballinasloe at 1pm.

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior C Final – (Result on the Day)

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway, Galway v Scoil Mhuire, Trim, Meath, 1.00pm, Coralstown/Kinnegad, Westmeath

This could be the start of a very special week for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, from Claregalway in county Galway.

On Saturday, they contest the Lidl PPS senior C final and seven days later, the school will also appear in the junior B final, against St Brigids, Killarney.

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir are managed by Fabienne Cooney and Sarah Conneally, who are both Galway senior squad members, and the school won the Junior C All-Ireland crown last year.

Sarah Spoke To John Mulligan

Sunday 15th April 2018

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior B Final – (Result on the Day)

Glenamaddy, Galway v Presentation, Thurles, Tipperary, 1.00pm, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, Galway

Glenamaddy from Galway last won the senior B title in 2014 – and they’re back in another final.

Galway representation right across the board in the Lidl PPS finals is strong and Glenamaddy will be anxious to leave their mark by lifting silverware on Sunday.

Glenamaddy’s pedigree is strong, as they were also senior A winners in 2015, and it should have come as no surprise to see them make another bold quest for honours.

John Kennedy spoke to John on Friday Afternoon.