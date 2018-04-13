15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair and Glenamaddy CS Prepare For All-Ireland Finals

By Sport GBFM
April 13, 2018

Time posted: 9:52 pm

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair and Glenamaddy CS have great chances of winning All Ireland PPS Senior Football Titles This Weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Colaiste Bhaile Chlair face Scoil Mhuire Trim in the Senior C Final in Kinnegad at 1pm while on Sunday, Glenamaddy CS face Presentation SS Thurles in the B Final in Ballinasloe at 1pm.

 

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior C Final – (Result on the Day)               

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway, Galway v Scoil Mhuire, Trim, Meath, 1.00pm, Coralstown/Kinnegad, Westmeath 

This could be the start of a very special week for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, from Claregalway in county Galway.

On Saturday, they contest the Lidl PPS senior C final and seven days later, the school will also appear in the junior B final, against St Brigids, Killarney.

 

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir are managed by Fabienne Cooney and Sarah Conneally, who are both Galway senior squad members, and the school won the Junior C All-Ireland crown last year.

Sarah Spoke To John Mulligan

 

Sunday 15th April 2018

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior B Final – (Result on the Day)

Glenamaddy, Galway v Presentation, Thurles, Tipperary, 1.00pm, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, Galway

Glenamaddy from Galway last won the senior B title in 2014 – and they’re back in another final.

Galway representation right across the board in the Lidl PPS finals is strong and Glenamaddy will be anxious to leave their mark by lifting silverware on Sunday.

Glenamaddy’s pedigree is strong, as they were also senior A winners in 2015, and it should have come as no surprise to see them make another bold quest for honours.

John Kennedy spoke to John on Friday Afternoon.

 

 

 

 

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Plans lodged for new ambulance base at Merlin Park Hospital
April 13, 2018
NATIONAL ROAD SERIES PREVIEW ROUND 2 – Donal Crowley Memorial Road Race
April 13, 2018
GUI announces next three Irish Amateur Open venues
April 13, 2018
Four Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary School titles up for grabs over the weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 13, 2018
Plans lodged for new ambulance base at Merlin Park Hospital
April 13, 2018
Body recovered from water in Salthill named locally

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline