Clúid Housing is an award winning, not-for-profit charity providing over 6500 affordable, high quality homes to people in housing need. Clúid Housing is currently recruiting for a Plumbing and Heating Engineer for their housing schemes in Galway area. Working as part of the Clúid Works Team, the Plumbing and Heating Engineer will be responsible for providing a consistent service to their tenants.

To apply,visit cluid.ie to submit your CV or call 01 7072088. Deadline for applications is 15th August.