The Wagon Wheel

Clones confirmed for AIB All-Ireland Senior & Intermediate Club Championships Finals on Saturday March 24th

By Sport GBFM
March 20, 2018

Time posted: 6:29 pm

The AIB All-Ireland Senior & Intermediate Club Championships  Finals which were postponed due to the recent severe weather have now been re-scheduled for Saturday March 24th in St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones, Co.Monaghan as follows:

Saturday March 24th
St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones, Co. Monaghan

Senior Final
Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry) @ 3.30pm

Intermediate Final
Athenry (Galway) v Johnstownbridge (Kildare) @ 1.30pm

It has also been announced that the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Final has now been fixed for Sunday April 8th. A venue and throw-in time for this fixture will be confirmed in due course

