News Break

Clinical Cabinets Clarenbridge have a vacancy for an apprentice

By Damian Burke
August 29, 2018

Time posted: 10:46 am

Clinical Cabinets, Clarenbridge Business Park, Clarenbridge have a vacancy for an apprentice.  Clinical Cabinets specialise in innovative furniture designs for laboratories, cleanrooms and clinical environments.  In addition to the Solas Training Programme, the successful applicant will develop skills in Furniture Design using CAD and Solidworks, Project Management and cleanroom Materials Specification.  Applications from 2nd and 3rd year apprentices accepted.  Call 091 776262 or email [email protected]

