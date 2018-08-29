Clinical Cabinets Clarenbridge have a vacancy for an apprentice

Clinical Cabinets, Clarenbridge Business Park, Clarenbridge have a vacancy for an apprentice. Clinical Cabinets specialise in innovative furniture designs for laboratories, cleanrooms and clinical environments. In addition to the Solas Training Programme, the successful applicant will develop skills in Furniture Design using CAD and Solidworks, Project Management and cleanroom Materials Specification. Applications from 2nd and 3rd year apprentices accepted. Call 091 776262 or email [email protected]

