Clifden Gardai investigating dog poisoning incident

By GBFM News
March 27, 2018

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local vet is warning pet owners to exercise caution after a dog ingested poison while out walking in Connemara. (26/3)

Western Veterinary Clinic in Clifden warned that the dog had eaten poisoned sausages at a popular walking spot in Derrigimlagh.

The poisoned bait was found on the path at the Alcock and Brown Memorial yesterday evening.

The poison is commonly used to kill foxes and dogs, and can cause fatal internal bleeding.

The dog is currently undergoing treatment.

The matter has been reported to Clifden Gardai who are investigating the incident.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
