15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Clifden Gardai investigate further attempts to poison animals at popular walking spot

By GBFM News
March 31, 2018

Time posted: 1:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Clifden are investigating another alleged attempt to poison animals at the Alcock and Brown Monument at Derrygimla.

It follows another incident which occured in the same area several days ago.

 

A local vet in Clifden issued a warning on Tuesday – after a dog ingested poison that was mixed into sausages on a path at the Alcock and Brown Memorial.

The poison is commonly used to kill foxes and dogs, and can cause fatal internal bleeding.

The matter was reported to Clifden Gardai – who have now confirmed they are investigating a second incident of attempted poisoning.

They attended the area around the Alcock and Brown tourist information board yesterday afternoon, along with staff from the NPWS.

A quantity of meat discovered and seized at the scene was subsequently sent to a state laboratory for analysis.

Gardai are urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution in the area if out walking dogs over the Easter weekend.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Live Stream of the Challenge Cup Quarter final, Connacht V Gloucester
March 31, 2018
City demonstration to voice support for rape victims
March 31, 2018
Call for immediate action on derelict sites following fire at Corrib Great Southern
March 30, 2018
Emergency services tackle fire at Corrib Great Southern site

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 31, 2018
Live Stream of the Challenge Cup Quarter final, Connacht V Gloucester
March 30, 2018
James Connolly and Rory Scholes extend contracts with Connacht for next season
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK