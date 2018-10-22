Clarin College’s Mikey Kelly Wins All-Ireland 2nd Level Colleges Title

Mikey Kelly of Clarin College continued his rich vein of form in the past weekend with another All-Ireland Handball Title. Last week, he won the All-Ireland 60×30 singles title and he once more coasted to another All-Ireland title winning the 60×30 All-Ireland 2nd Level Colleges Title beating Luke Flanagan in impressive style, dropping just one point in a 15-1, 15-0 win.

Mike added this title to the 40×20, One Wall and 60×30 All-Ireland titles won this year.

Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta lost her All-Ireland 2nd level final one week after winning her 60×30 All-Ireland title. Shonagh Mitchell and Siofra Cooney lost their All-Ireland Junior Doubles Final also. Well done to all handballers who did exceptionally well to reach the All-Ireland series.

Results

Saturday 20th October

Collooney, Sligo At 10.30am

Boys Junior Singles Semi Final:Mikey Kelly (Clarin College, Galway) beat Sean Callan (St. Macartan’s, Monaghan) 15-5 15-6

Boys Junior Singles Final:Mikey Kelly (Clarin College Galway) beat Luke Flanagan (Castlecomer CS, Kilkenny) 15-1 15-0

Boys Senior Doubles Semi Finals: Shane & Enda Lawless (Colaiste Bhaile Chlair, Galway) lost to Konrad Kowal/Justas Dumbinskas (St. Macartan’s, Monaghan) 0-15 12-15

Ballymote, Sligo At 10.30am

Boys Intermediate Doubles Semi Finals: Paul Kearns/Liam Davoren (St. Mary’s, Galway) lost to Brian McAleer/Jack Darcy (Omagh CBS) 0-15 2-15

Girls Junior Singles Semi Final: Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta (Colaiste na Coirbe, Galway) Bye

Girls Junior Singles Final: Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta (Colaiste na Coirbe, Galway) lost to Amy Brennan (Castlecomer CS, Kilkenny) 0-15 9-15

Williamstown, GalwayAt 10.30am

Girls Junior Doubles Semi Finals: Shonagh Mitchell/Siofra Cooley (Salerno, Galway) Bye

Girls Junior Doubles Final:Shonagh Mitchell/Siofra Cooley (Salerno, Galway) lost to Emily & April Moran (Bridgetown VC, Wexford) 1-15 0-15

Girls Senior Singles Semi Final: Chloe Lydon (Salerno, Galway) lost to Clare Conway (Southwest College, Omagh) 6-15 0-15