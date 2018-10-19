15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Claregalway Welcomes Home Emma Slevin From Youth Olympics

By Sport GBFM
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 9:05 pm

There was a fantastic reaction when Emma Slevin returned to Claregalway following her heroics at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The Renmore gymnast produced some of the performances of the games reaching four finals including the Balance Beam where she finished fifth and the All-Round Final where she finished sixth. She was also Ireland’s flag bearer at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony.

Ollie Turner was joined by Emma, her coach Sally Bartley, Her mum and team mates as she arrived at the Claregalway Hotel…

Renmore’s Emma Slevin In Action During The All Round Final.

print
Podcasts, Sport
Concern over lack of progress over safety measures at Oughterard bridge
October 19, 2018
Allianz Cumann Na Mbunscol Galway Cross Country Championships
October 19, 2018
GOLF: Irish Intervarsity Championship Results – Ronan Mullarney Finishes Second
October 19, 2018
GAA Handball 60×30 All Ireland Colleges Championships 2018 – Fixtures

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 19, 2018
Concern over lack of progress over safety measures at Oughterard bridge
October 19, 2018
Galway on list of detections for National Slow Down Day

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline