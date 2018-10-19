Claregalway Welcomes Home Emma Slevin From Youth Olympics

There was a fantastic reaction when Emma Slevin returned to Claregalway following her heroics at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The Renmore gymnast produced some of the performances of the games reaching four finals including the Balance Beam where she finished fifth and the All-Round Final where she finished sixth. She was also Ireland’s flag bearer at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony.

Ollie Turner was joined by Emma, her coach Sally Bartley, Her mum and team mates as she arrived at the Claregalway Hotel…