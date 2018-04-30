Claregalway U14 Girls are Galway Feile Champions for 2018.

The Girls played some brilliant Football on Sunday in Clonberne to win the Title. In their Group Games which were all keenly contested, Claregalway first defeated Monivea Abbey 2-2 to 0-5 then drew with Caherlistrane 0-4 each and finally over came Naomh Mhuire 3-2 to 1-0 to top their group.

In the semi-final Claregalway came out on top against Salthill/Knocknacarra 3-4 to 1-1.

The Final was a repeat of the earlier group against Caherlistrane. After a tense opening half Claregalway lead at the break by 1-1 to 0-0. and ran out winners 2-4 to 0-2.

Claregalway will travel to Meath on the 29th June for the National Feile. Claregalway are grouped with Skryne and Walterstown of Meath and Kerry’s Southern Gaels.