Claregalway school projects secure go-ahead despite local appeals

By GBFM News
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial plan to develop two schools in Claregalway, on the same site, has been approved.

The project, which would provide for a new Educate Together school and an extension to Coláiste Baile Chlair, has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

It follows an appeal by a number of local concerned parties who high-lighted fears over traffic congestion at Lydican Road and minimal playing areas.

The development will see a new two-storey extension to the existing Post-Primary School at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir including a two-classroom special needs unit and sports hall.

It also provides for a new Claregalway Educate Together National School consisting of a new two-storey, 16 classroom building with a two-classroom special needs unit.

There will also be 57 additional car parking spaces.

32 of the new spaces will be for primary school while 24 additional spaces will be allocated for the post primary school.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
