15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Claregalway public meeting to discuss Irish language plans for Gaeltacht an tEachreidh

By GBFM News
April 15, 2018

Time posted: 12:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss Irish language plans for the Gaeltacht of An tEachréidh will be held in Claregalway tomorrow (16/4).

The region spans Annaghdown, Claregalway and Carnmore on the east side of the River Corrib.

Earlier this year, Udaras na Gaeltachta accepted an application from a local volunteer committee to prepare a language plan over the next two years.

A public meeting to discuss the development of this plan will be held at Colaiste Bhaile Chlair tomorrow evening at 7.30.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Bushypark housing development set for expansion
2018 Aintree Grand National – Where Did Your Horse Finish?
April 15, 2018
Paediatric Diabetic Consultant appointed at UHG following three year campaign
April 15, 2018
Bushypark housing development set for expansion
April 14, 2018
Galway TD says government on track to break commitment on decentralisation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 15, 2018
Two for Galway and one for Cavan as three Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools champions crowned
April 15, 2018
NUIG Wins University Championships Rowing Regatta
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK