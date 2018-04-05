15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Claregalway meeting to discuss Irish language plans for Gaeltacht an tEachreidh

By GBFM News
April 5, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss Irish language plans for the Gaeltacht of An tEachréidh will be held in Claregalway this month (16/4).

The region spans Annaghdown, Claregalway and Carnmore on the east side of the River Corrib.

Earlier this year, Udaras na Gaeltachta accepted an application from a local volunteer committee to prepare a language plan over the next two years.

A public meeting to discuss the development of this plan will be held at Colaiste Bhaile Chlair on Monday week, April 16th, at 7.30pm.

Organiser Michael Monaghan is encouraging everyone in the community to get involved – even if they don’t have much Irish.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
PRO14 Confirm Final Round Fixtures
April 5, 2018
Irish Water to carry out major network upgrade in Connemara
April 5, 2018
Plans for new cultural facility at city mosque
April 5, 2018
Large crowd expected at funeral of Clifden Garda Shane Cuffe

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 5, 2018
PRO14 Confirm Final Round Fixtures
April 5, 2018
Connacht Junior Inter Pro Fixtures Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK