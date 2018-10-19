Claregalway Hotel Club Championship Preview

This coming weekend is a big one in the Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Football Club Championships with the County Intermediate Final between An Spideal and Micheal Breathnach, The County Minor A Final between Claregalway and Salthill/Knocknacarra, The Senior Semi-Finals between Mountbellew/Moylough and Salthill/Knocknacarra and Corofin and Annaghdown and important relegation games in both Senior and Intermediate.
Ollie Turner was joined in the Claregalway Hotel by Barry Cullinane, Kevin Dwyer and John Davin. They started by talking about the nominations for the posts of U20 Football Manager, U17 Hurling Manager and U20 Hurling Manager that closed at noon on Friday.
Saturday October 20th
County Minor A Football Final
Claregalway v Salthill/Knocknacarra at Pearse Stadium, 2pm
County Intermediate Football Final
An Spideal v Micheal Breathnach at Pearse Stadium, 4pm
Intermediate Football Relegation – Group B
St Brendan’s v Williamstown in Glenamaddy, 4.30pm
Sunday October 21st
Senior Football Relegation – Group A
Cortoon Shamrocks v Kilconly at Caherlistrane, 11am
Senior Football relegation – Group B
Barna v Tuam Stars at Annaghdown, 11am
Intermediate Football Relegation – Group A
Athenry v Kilkerrin/Clonberne at Mountbellew, 11am
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Semi-Final
Mountbellew/Moylough v Salthill/Knocknacarra at Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Semi-Final
Annaghdown v Corofin at Tuam Stadium, 3.15pm