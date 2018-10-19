15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Claregalway Hotel Club Championship Preview

By Sport GBFM
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 9:22 pm

This coming weekend is a big one in the Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Football Club Championships with the County Intermediate Final between An Spideal and Micheal Breathnach, The County Minor A Final between Claregalway and Salthill/Knocknacarra, The Senior Semi-Finals between Mountbellew/Moylough and Salthill/Knocknacarra and Corofin and Annaghdown and important relegation games in both Senior and Intermediate.

Ollie Turner was joined in the Claregalway Hotel by Barry Cullinane, Kevin Dwyer and John Davin. They started by talking about the nominations for the posts of U20 Football Manager, U17 Hurling Manager and U20 Hurling Manager that closed at noon on Friday.

 

Saturday October 20th

County Minor A Football Final

Claregalway v Salthill/Knocknacarra at Pearse Stadium, 2pm

 

County Intermediate Football Final

An Spideal v Micheal Breathnach at Pearse Stadium, 4pm

 

Intermediate Football Relegation – Group B

St Brendan’s v Williamstown in Glenamaddy, 4.30pm

 

Sunday October 21st

Senior Football Relegation – Group A

Cortoon Shamrocks v Kilconly at Caherlistrane, 11am

 

Senior Football relegation – Group B

Barna v Tuam Stars at Annaghdown, 11am

 

Intermediate Football Relegation – Group A

Athenry v Kilkerrin/Clonberne at Mountbellew, 11am

 

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Semi-Final

Mountbellew/Moylough v Salthill/Knocknacarra at Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm

 

 

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Semi-Final

Annaghdown v Corofin at Tuam Stadium, 3.15pm

