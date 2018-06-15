Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship Fixtures

The Galway County Board have announced the next round of fixtures in the Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Championships for the weekend of the 24th of June starting on Wednesday evening with the clash of Corofin and Cortoon Shamrocks in Tuam Stadium at 8pm. On Saturday the 23rd, Pearse Stadium will play host to a double header with Maigh Cuilinn and St Michaels throwing in at 5.45 followed by Annaghdown and Killannin at 7.30. There will be one game in Tuam Stadium that evening with Monivea/Abbey taking on Caltra at 7.30. On Sunday, there are two double headers in Tuam Stadium and Pearse Stadium. In Tuam Stadium at 3.15, St James takes on Claregalway followed by Mountbellew/Moylough and Killererin at 5pm. In Pearse Stadium, Bearna and Tuam Stars throw in at 2pm followed by Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and Kilconly.
Details of the intermediate championship games will be announced in due course.
20-06-2018 (Wednesday)
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1
Round 2
Tuam Stadium 20:00 Corofin v Cortoon Shamrocks
Referee: Kieran Quinn
23-06-2018 (Saturday)
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 4
Round 2
Pearse Stadium 17:45 Maigh Cuilinn v St Michaels
Referee: P.J. Rabbitte
Tuam Stadium 19:00 Monivea/Abbey v Caltra
Referee: Frank Kinneen
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 2
Round 2
Pearse Stadium 19:30 Annaghdown v Killannin
Referee: Gearoid O Conamha
24-06-2018 (Sunday)
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 2
Round 2
Pearse Stadium 14:00 Bearna v Tuam Stars
Referee: Noel Dempsey
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1
Round 2
Tuam Stadium 15:15 St James v Claregalway
Referee: Martin Flaherty
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 3
Round 2
Pearse Stadium 15:45 Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir v Kilconly
Referee: James Molloy
Tuam Stadium 17:00 Mountbellew/Moylough v Killererin
Referee: Muiris Mac Gearailt