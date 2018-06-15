15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
June 15, 2018

Time posted: 12:27 pm

The Galway County Board have announced the next round of fixtures in the Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Championships for the weekend of the 24th of June starting on Wednesday evening with the clash of Corofin and Cortoon Shamrocks in Tuam Stadium at 8pm. On Saturday the 23rd, Pearse Stadium will play host to a double header with Maigh Cuilinn and St Michaels throwing in at 5.45 followed by Annaghdown and Killannin at 7.30. There will be one game in Tuam Stadium that evening with Monivea/Abbey taking on Caltra at 7.30.  On Sunday, there are two double headers in Tuam Stadium and Pearse Stadium. In Tuam Stadium at 3.15, St James takes on Claregalway followed by Mountbellew/Moylough and Killererin at 5pm. In Pearse Stadium, Bearna and Tuam Stars throw in at 2pm followed by Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and Kilconly.

Details of the intermediate championship games will be announced in due course.

20-06-2018 (Wednesday)

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1

Round 2

Tuam Stadium 20:00 Corofin v Cortoon Shamrocks

Referee:  Kieran Quinn

 

23-06-2018 (Saturday)

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 4

Round 2

Pearse Stadium 17:45 Maigh Cuilinn v St Michaels

Referee:  P.J. Rabbitte  

 

Tuam Stadium 19:00 Monivea/Abbey v Caltra

Referee:  Frank Kinneen

 

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 2

Round 2

Pearse Stadium 19:30 Annaghdown v Killannin

Referee:  Gearoid O Conamha

 

24-06-2018 (Sunday)

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 2

Round 2

Pearse Stadium 14:00 Bearna v Tuam Stars

Referee:  Noel Dempsey

 

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1

Round 2

Tuam Stadium 15:15 St James v Claregalway

Referee:  Martin Flaherty

 

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 3

Round 2

Pearse Stadium 15:45 Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir v Kilconly

Referee:  James Molloy

 

Tuam Stadium 17:00 Mountbellew/Moylough v Killererin

Referee:  Muiris Mac Gearailt

 

