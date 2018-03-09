Claregalway GAA Planathon Launched

In 2011 Claregalway GAA club purchased twenty acres of land in Knockdoemore, on which they have now developed 3 full size playing pitches, a state of the art club house and a walk way around the perimeter of their grounds. This development not only caters for the hundreds of Ladies and gentlemen, adults and children members but also for various organisations that are active in the Claregalway area. On a daily basis groups such as the Clare River Harriers Athletics Club, Claregalway Scouts and the local Foroige club can be seen making full use of the amenities.

As part of the planning permission for the development they were required to plant a shelter bed around the perimeter.

On Tuesday our own Barry Cullinane went along to the launch of a the Claregalway GAA club Plantathon where he spoke to a number of people including Tony Clarke, retired regional manager with Coillte, who along with Sean Flanagan, retired Teagasc manager is overseeing the project. Tony spoke about the species of trees and hedging being planted as well as the importance of the plantation to the local wildlife that may have been disturbed during the development of the lands in Knockdoemore.

Barry also spoke with John Morrin, Claregalway Chairman who gave all the details of how the community is coming together for this project and how the people of the area can support the effort.

Mike Laffey of Claregalway Scouts and Sheila Fahy from Clare River Harriers spoke about the importance of Knockdoemore park for their respective organisations and Jeanne Sampie who gave the view of Greensod Ireland who have been educating local school children about the impact the project will have on the bee population.

Finally Barry spoke with Mary Collins and Kevin Fitzpatrick of the event sponsor Boston Scientific. Mary and Kevin outlined why the team in Galway felt this was a project they felt they could align to and Kevin also outlined how proud they are of the impact Boston Scientific Galway has on the economic life of the City and its surrounding areas.

Boston Scientific Galway are of the impact the organisation has on the economic life of the City and its surrounding areas.

Claregalway GAA club Plantathon takes place on National Tree Planting Week (March 4th – 11th) Patrons who wish to support the project can contribute €20 per family or €10 per individual to purchase a tree. For more information you can contact a member of the committee of visit www.plantathon.com