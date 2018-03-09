15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Claregalway GAA Planathon Launched

By Sport GBFM
March 9, 2018

Time posted: 2:28 pm

In 2011 Claregalway GAA club purchased twenty acres of land in Knockdoemore, on which they have now developed 3 full size playing pitches, a state of the art club house and a walk way around the perimeter of their grounds. This development not only caters for the hundreds of  Ladies and gentlemen, adults and children members  but also for various organisations that are active in the Claregalway area. On a daily basis groups such as the Clare River Harriers Athletics Club, Claregalway Scouts and the local Foroige club can be seen making full use of the amenities.

As part of the planning permission for the development they were required to plant a shelter bed around the perimeter.

On Tuesday our own Barry Cullinane went along to the launch of a the Claregalway GAA club Plantathon where he spoke to a number of people including Tony Clarke, retired regional manager with Coillte, who along with Sean Flanagan, retired Teagasc manager is overseeing the project. Tony spoke about the species of trees and hedging being planted as well as the importance of the plantation to the local wildlife that may have been disturbed during the development of the lands in Knockdoemore.

 

Barry also spoke with John Morrin, Claregalway Chairman who gave all the details of how the community is coming together for this project and how the people of the area can support the effort.

 

Mike Laffey of Claregalway Scouts and Sheila Fahy from Clare River Harriers spoke about the importance of Knockdoemore park for their respective organisations and Jeanne Sampie who gave the view of Greensod Ireland who have been educating local school children about the impact the project will have on the bee population.

First up was Mike Laffey

 

Then Barry spoke to Jeanne

 

Finally Barry spoke with Mary Collins and Kevin Fitzpatrick of the event sponsor Boston Scientific. Mary and Kevin outlined why the team in Galway felt this was a project they felt they could align to and Kevin also outlined how proud the are of the impact.

Boston Scientific Galway are of the impact the organisation has on the economic life of the City and its  surrounding areas.

Mary spoke first to Barry

 

Followed by Kevin

 

Claregalway GAA club Plantathon takes place on National Tree Planting Week (March 4th – 11th) Patrons who wish to support the project can contribute €20 per family or €10 per individual to purchase a tree. For more information you can contact a member of the committee of visit www.plantathon.com

 

The local Clubs who use the 20 acre Knockdoemore Park, located between Claregalway and Lackagh are clubbing together in a bid to plant their boundaries and walkway areas in trees, hedging and shrubs before Mothers Day. The “Clubbing together” efforts of the Sporting and Community Groups involved received a timely boost this week with the news that Galway Based Medical Company, Boston Scientific are to be the main sponsor of the initiative.The organisers are seeking local support too and in return for a contribution of €100 for a business pack, €20 for a Family Planting or €10 per individual , a tree and or hedging plants will be planted in your name. Your name will be listed on a register which will be located in the club house, as well as being listed on the www.Plantathon.com website. You can also book your tree and have it planted in your mother’s name before Mothers Day by going online on www.plantathon.com or you can come to the sales desks to pre – purchase trees which will be open at the Knockdoemore Clubhouse from 11 -2 pm this Saturday 3rd March.
Pictured at the launch of the project were Sheila Fahy Clare River Harriers, John Morrin Claregalway GAA Club, Eilis McEvoy Claregalway Scouts with Mary Collins and Kevin Fitzgerald of Boston Scientific. Photo:-Mike Shaughnessy

print
Podcasts, Sport
Slight drop in unemployment across Galway
Corofin’s Gary Sice Looks Forward To The AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Final
March 9, 2018
National Camogie Semi-Finals Preview
March 9, 2018
Three Connacht Academy players sign senior contracts
March 9, 2018
Corofin’s Gary Sice Looks Forward To The AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 9, 2018
Ballinasloe native Kieran Creaven sentenced to 18 months in jail
March 9, 2018
Sentence hearing for Ballinasloe native Kieran Creaven delayed

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline