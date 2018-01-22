15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Claregalway GAA Hosts Strictly Fundraiser

January 22, 2018

Time posted: 4:26 pm

Following tremendous success in both ladies and men’s Gaelic Football in 2017, Claregalway Football Club kick start 2018’s activities with their now annual fundraising event ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ which will take place in the Claregalway Hotel on Friday the 26th of January at 8pm sharp.

The night itself will be a great opportunity to see the fruits of the hard work and practice put in by the star performers , as well as contribute to the charities nominated by our dancers.

As per usual the event is a sell out, but don’t fear, there will be live streaming of the event into all the bar areas of the hotel so go along and enjoy a wonderful community night filled with lots of laughs, great entertainment and a few surprises on the night.

 

At the recent launch evening our own Barry Cullinane went along and spoke firstly to the Claregalway Chairman John Morrin.

 

Barry also spoke to Eva Hughes of the main sponsor on the night ‘Hughes Supermarket Claregalway’

 

