Clare Name Starting 15 for All Ireland SHC Semi-Final v Galway

Clare Senior Hurling Joint Managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have named their starting 15 to face Galway in the GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final at Croke Park, Dublin, at 5.00pm on Saturday, 28 July 2018.

The team shows no changes from the side that lined out against Wexford in the All Ireland Quarter-Final two weeks ago. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) is named on the match day 26 for the first time this season having overcome an operation on knee ligament damage in late 2017.

Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) captains the Clare team.

STARTING 15 V Galway (as per match programme):

Donal Tuohy (Crusheen) Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) – CAPTAIN David McInerney (Tulla) Jack Browne (Ballyea) Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown) Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge) Colm Galvin (Clonlara) Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) Tony Kelly (Ballyea) David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis) Podge Collins (Cratloe) John Conlon (Clonlara) Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)

SUBSTITUTES:

Andrew Fahy (Whitegate) Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) Cian Dillon (Crusheen) David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley) Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) Niall Deasy (Ballyea) Ian Galvin (Clonlara) Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley) Conor McGrath (Cratloe) Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)