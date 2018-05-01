Civic reception for former NUIG President to take place tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A civic reception will take place in the city tomorrow to honour former President of NUI Galway, Dr. Jim Browne.

Mayor of Galway, Pearce Flannery will hosting the event at the Hotel Meyrick, Eyre Square.

Dr. Jim Browne retired as President of NUIG in December after 10 years in the role.

The decision by the city council to host of a civic reception for Dr. Browne caused controversy when first made, late last year.

Sinn Fein’s Mark Lohan said at the time that it’s not appropriate given the inequality issues which arose at the university during Dr Browne’s term of office.

