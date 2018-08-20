15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Civic homecoming to welcome return of Irish Press Cup to Galway

By GBFM News
August 20, 2018

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The All-Ireland winning Minor Hurling Team and the senior finalists will be welcomed back to the city and county today with the Irish Press Cup in tow.

The county council will host a civic homecoming at The Fairgreen in Ballinasloe at 3.30 this afternoon.

Cathaoirleach of the county council, Seán Ó Tuairisg will welcome both teams and management at the event and traffic and parking restrictions will be in place.

Meanwhile, the Minor All-Ireland champions, who beat Kilkenny in Croke Park yesterday, and the senior team, who narrowly lost out to Limerick, will be welcomed back to Pearse Stadium in Salthill at 6.30 this evening.

