Alan Murphy

City’s Dyke Road to re-open after two people sustain serious injuries in traffic incident

By GBFM News
August 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dyke Road in the city is set to reopen shortly following the completion of a technical examination after two pedestrians were knocked down and seriously injured.

Since the incident this morning, there’s been no access to the road – including in, or out, of the car park at Dyke Road.

The single vehicle incident happened near the Black Box Theatre on the Dyke Road shortly before half past eight.

Two pedestrians were subsequently taken to University Hospital Galway – and it’s understood both suffered serious injuries.

The road has remained closed between the Headford Road Junction and the Black Box over the past five hours to allow Garda investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

During that time, there’s been no access to the road – including in or out of the car park.

Gardai expect the road to reopen around now, following the completion of the technical examination.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
August 8, 2018
