Galway Bay fm newsroom – The secretary of the People’s Movement will speak at an event in the city this weekend to mark the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

Frank Keoghan will be the keynote speaker at the Hiroshima peace event taking place in Eyre Square on Sunday.

The event is led by the Galway Alliance Against War and will also debate fears over the growing militarisation of the EU.

The event takes place this Sunday (5/8) at 1pm.