15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

City to host public discussion this evening on introduction of universal basic wage

By GBFM News
September 24, 2018

Time posted: 11:35 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special public meeting will be held in Galway City this evening to discuss the introduction of a universal basic income in Ireland.

The event is hosted by Basic Income Ireland as part of a national awareness campaign to highlight the benefits the universal income could bring.

Basic income is a sufficient and unconditional income paid by the state to each resident.

The meeting will feature talks from author Dr. Anne Ryan, Former United Nations Economic and Social Council and Emeritus Professor of Economics at NUI Galway, Terry McDonough, who will chair the event.

The discussion takes place at the Porter Shed, Eyre Square from 7.30 this evening.

Dr. Anne Ryan is one of the coordinators of the event, she says the introduction of a universal basic income in Ireland is affordable. Tune in at 12 to hear more from Dr.Ryan…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Thursday – Live from Walshs Pharmacy Oranmore for Junior Revive and Teen Revive
Advant Medical in Parkmore is hiring production operators
September 24, 2018
County council votes to keep Local Property Tax at current rate
September 24, 2018
Multinational firm plans to double its workforce in Galway office
September 24, 2018
City public meeting this evening to continue discussion on light rail system for Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 24, 2018
Irish Greyhound Board announces CCTV upgrade worth €286,000
September 24, 2018
Frank Byrnes flies the flag for Galway in The Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series in aid of Irish Injured Jockeys
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK