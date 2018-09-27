City to host ‘electric picnic’ of medical conferences

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to host a major medical event next year described as ‘The Electric Picnic’ of medical conferences.

The dotMD conference explores the interface between medicine, the arts and culture.

Three Galway based doctors, Dr Ronan Kavanagh, Dr Muiris Houston and Dr Alan Coss are leading the initiative which is expected to bring up to 500 doctors and other health care professionals to the city.

dotMD has taken place in Dublin’s Smock Alley to sold out audiences annually since 2012.

Topics previously explored include literature, art, photography, poetry, rap, comedy, story telling, technology, burnout, Buddhism and meditation.

The conference will be held in NUI Galway in September 2019.