City to host education conference for Irish and Gaeltacht schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeloideachas will hold its annual conference in the city tomorrow.

The group provides professional development support to schools which teach through Irish.

The conference aims to provide teachers and members of boards of management of Irish schools with an opportunity to share ideas of best practice and excellence in teaching.

This year’s event will focus on keeping Irish alive inside and outside of the classroom.

The full-day event will begin at half 9 tomorrow morning at the Clayton Hotel.