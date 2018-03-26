15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City teenager released on bail following theft of 20,000 euro worth of tools

By GBFM News
March 26, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city teenager has been released on bail after being charged with handling stolen property worth 20 thousand euro.

19 year old Anthony Barrett from Fána Glas, Ballybane, appeared before court in the city today.

Gardaí received a report of a car acting suspiciously in the Corrandulla area around 11.30 last Tuesday night.

They stopped the car near Peggys Bar in Corrandulla and discovered a large quantity of suspected stolen tools thought to be valued at 20 thousand euro.

Anthony Barrett was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with handling stolen property.

He’s been released on bail to appear again in court on April 4th.

