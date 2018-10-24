15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

City school on national list of buildings potentially affected by structural issues

By GBFM News
October 24, 2018

Time posted: 5:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that a Galway school is on a list of schools suspected to be affected by structural issues.

Galway Educate Together National School, located in Newcastle, was constructed by Western Building Systems earlier this year.

Nationally, Education Minister Joe McHugh says as many as 40 schools may be affected by building defects and are being examined.

The Minister says students, parents and teachers should know by the end of midterm if their school has to join a number already closed.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says teams will be working through the bank holiday weekend to examine the safety of the schools.

Minister McHugh also says he’s setting up a team to inform the principals of schools potentially impacted.

Western Building Systems, which constructed the schools, says it’s eager to get to the bottom of the problem and resolve any issues.

