15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

City rents increase by more than 7 per cent

By GBFM News
September 27, 2018

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average rent for a property in Galway city has risen by more than 7 and a half percent over the past year.

That’s according to the latest index from the Residential Tenancies Board, which shows the average rent in the city is now 1 thousand and 65 euro.

This is behind the average rent in Dublin, which is just above 15 hundred euro, an increase of almost 10 per cent.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says he will shortly be introducing new rent protection measures in the Dail.

Nationally, rents for existing tenancies have gone up by 4.9 per cent while rent rates for new tenancies are up 8.4 per cent.

More from Director of the Residential Tenancies Board Rosalind Carroll at 9

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Proposal for Galway city ring road to go before Cabinet on Tuesday
Death Notices Thursday 27th September, 2018
September 27, 2018
NUIG research shows lack of diversity among primary teachers in Ireland
September 27, 2018
Gaeltacht Minister to meet Galway Oireachtas members over Aran Islands air service
September 27, 2018
Scientists at NUI Galway discover new approach to treatment of colon cancer

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 26, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
September 26, 2018
Intermediate Camogie Championship And Shield Semi-Finals This Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK