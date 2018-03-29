15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

City rally this afternoon in support of rape victims

By GBFM News
March 29, 2018

Time posted: 10:33 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A rally will take place in the city this afternoon in support of rape victims.

It’s one of a series of similar rallies being held in Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Derry, Carlow and Limerick today.

Organisers say they’re holding the events following the outcome of the Belfast rape trial.

They’re angry at how the complainant was treated throughout the 9 week trial – feeling it will deter any future victims of rape from pursuing cases.

The Galway demonstration gets underway at the courthouse at 12.30.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
President to be asked to pardon Maam Trasna wrongly accused
March 29, 2018
President to be asked to pardon Maam Trasna wrongly accused
March 29, 2018
Chicago Mayor to be conferred with honorary doctorate from NUI Galway
March 28, 2018
Galway Gardai to look into claims of taxi insurance fraud

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 28, 2018
Galway’s Last National League Win – 1981
March 28, 2018
Bundee Aki Looks Back At The Grand Slam And Ahead To Saturday’s European Quarter Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK