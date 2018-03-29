City rally this afternoon in support of rape victims

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A rally will take place in the city this afternoon in support of rape victims.

It’s one of a series of similar rallies being held in Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Derry, Carlow and Limerick today.

Organisers say they’re holding the events following the outcome of the Belfast rape trial.

They’re angry at how the complainant was treated throughout the 9 week trial – feeling it will deter any future victims of rape from pursuing cases.

The Galway demonstration gets underway at the courthouse at 12.30.